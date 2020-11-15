Grace Elizabeth (Downey) Koehler, age 63, died peacefully surrounded by her family on November 11, 2020. Grace was born in Nutley, New Jersey and moved to Arlington Heights, Illinois in 1966. Grace attended St. James School and Prospect High School. Grace graduated from Southern Illinois University with a degree in Agronomy. Grace was blessed to have a career in what she loved, specializing in native plants.
Grace married Peter Koehler in 1983 and has 3 loving children. Grace loved God, her family, friends, natural spaces and biking. Grace and Peter are long time members of St. Patrick Catholic Church in St. Charles, IL and Oblates at Marmion Abbey. Grace was an avid knitter and was always making her friends and family beautiful knitted gifts. Grace sang in the St. Patrick's and Marmion's choirs and the Elgin Choral Union under the direction of Robert Hanson. She shared her wonderful gift of song with countless families for their weddings and funerals.
Grace is survived by her husband Peter, her children: Anna Koehler (Daniel Schnarr), Michael (Samantha) Koehler, and Terence (Rachael) Koehler. She was grandmother (Nini) to 6 grandchildren: Emma, Vincent, Andrew, Zadie, Olive and Leo. She is survived by 4 brothers and sisters: Kathleen (Michael) Krepps, Philip (Leslie) Downey, Clare (Edward) Malysiak, and Paul (Jean O'Malley) Downey.
Grace was preceded in death by her mother and father, Philip and Elizabeth (Betty) Downey.
Grace will be remembered for her faithfulness, patience, large heart and voice of an angel.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Foundation for Women's Cancer https://www.foundationforwomenscancer.org/
A private visitation will be held at Yurs Funeral Home in St. Charles due to COVID-19 restrictions, but all family and friends are invited to a virtual Zoom Wake service at 5:30 P.M. Monday, November 16, 2020. A Private Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 A.M., November 17, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church 6N491 Crane Rd, St. Charles, IL 60175. To virtually attend the wake service via Zoom meeting please go to Zoom.com
and click "Join a Meeting" in the upper right hand corner of screen, then use meeting ID# 923 7324 9288 and pass code: Koehler. To Attend the Funeral Mass via Zoom use meeting ID# 746 336 7253 and pass code: Koehler. For any further questions, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St.Charles at 630-584-0060.
A celebration for all Grace's family and friends to attend, will be June 5th details forth coming.