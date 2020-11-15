I met Grace by phone first, ordering native plugs from Pizzo for a project. Grace was so knowledge, helpful and professional. Then I attended an ILCA Summer Field Day at Pizzo Nursery at which Grace gave a presentation. Her passion was already evident from my phone conversations, but her kindness and sharing of knowledge was so, well, gracious! My heart goes out to her family. I know she will be missed because she was such a wonderful example of how we should live. I am confident she is in a better place, even though she is gone too soon.

Janet Cherbak, PLA

Acquaintance