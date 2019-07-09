Aurora Beacon News Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Gregg Ricedorf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregg O. Ricedorf

Gregg O. Ricedorf Obituary
Gregg O. Ricedorf, 75, of Aurora, IL, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his home. He was born October 13, 1943 in Sterling, IL.

He is survived by his wife of forty two years, Cheryl (Strubler) Ricedorf, four children, Michelle (Farron) Hanson, Lorie (Troy) Winger, Jeffrey (Stephanie) Ricedorf, Tracy (Jason) Johnson; thirteen grandchildren, Chelsea (Ray) Ritter, Analise Hanson, Ryan Hanson, Aaden Winger, Ashlee Winger, Annika Winger, Brielle Ricedorf, Jacob Ricedorf, Madalyne Ricedorf, Aubrey Ricedorf, Austin Walz, Trevor Johnson, Sydney Johnson; three great grandchildren, Reese, Adalynn, and Braelynn Ritter; his sister, Victoria (Donald) Henderson; his aunt, Beverly Henderson; two sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; six nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; William and Beatrice (Conley) Ricedorf.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY; Rev Gary L. McCann will officiate with interment at Lincoln Memorial Park.

Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Gregg's family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Gregg's name to the P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on July 9, 2019
