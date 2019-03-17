Hailey Rose , 18, of Oswego transitioned into heaven on March 7th, 2019 after an incredibly courageous 4-month battle with cancer. Born November 22nd, 2000, Hailey was a senior at Oswego East High School. Due to her hard work and dedication, she was able to graduate with high honors and obtain her diploma.Hailey was an amazing daughter, loving sister and friend to many. She fought this horrible disease with everything she had, but never complained once through it all. Hailey loved life. She loved being around people. Always up for an "adventure", she loved being outside, sun tanning, boating, swimming, concerts, taking wacky pictures, making and eating mac and cheese, quesadillas, grilled cheese, and of course, going to her favorite place, Starbucks. Her infectious personality, positive attitude, laugh, sassiness, and confidence made her a blast to be around. Hailey had a strong will and determination that was admirable to many. A natural leader, she inspired people to try new things. She was trustworthy, loyal, hard-working, dependable and organized. Hailey was looking forward to starting college and studying business. She will be missed by all those he knew her.Surviving are her loving parents, Eric and Bonnie, younger sister, Kelsey (15), and grandmother, Mary Ackerman of Ames, IA.She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Alan Carlson (1998), Larry Ackerman (2000), and Charlotte Carlson (2002).A memorial service will be held Friday, March 22nd at Community Christian Church at 24035 Riverwalk Ct, Plainfield, IL 60544 starting with a tribute and social at 4:00 P.M. A service will follow at 5:30 P.M.Donations in Hailey's memory may be made to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital, 225 E. Chicago Ave., Chicago IL 600611, or to the .To leave an online condolence or remembrance to the family, visit http://www.yursfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/For information please call Yurs Funeral Home St. Charles. 630-584-0060 Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary