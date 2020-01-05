Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
Harold H. Carter Jr.


1948 - 2020
Harold H. Carter Jr. Obituary
Harold H. Carter Jr., 71 of Oswego, passed away January 4, 2020. He was born September 27, 1948 in Welch, WV, son of the late Harold and Julia Carter Sr.

Visitation will be held Tuesday 3-8 p.m. January 7, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 West Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Funeral services will be held Wednesday 10:30 a.m. January 8, 2020 also at The Healy Chapel. Interment will take place at River Hills Memorial Park. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 5, 2020
