Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
(630) 897-1196
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
620 S. Fifth Street
Aurora, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
620 S. Fifth Street
Aurora, IL
View Map
Harriet Bolino


1926 - 2019
Harriet Bolino Obituary
On September 2nd, Labor Day, Harriet Adele (Werner) Bolino finished her life's work on earth and went home to Jesus. She was 92. Harriet was born in Chicago on October 3, 1926 to Harry and Betty (Immel) Werner. She lived most of her adult life in the Aurora/Montgomery area, including 60 years at her home on Kingston Ave. in Marviray Manor and the last 6 ½ years at Plum Landing.

Harriet came from a family of bowlers which is how she met her husband Joe in 1945. They were married a year later, October 4, 1946 – a day after Harriet's 21st birthday – and she bowled in various leagues until she was 80. However Joe's passion was golf so Harriet took up that sport, too, and was able to drive the ball with such authority that Joe made her play from the men's tee. Harriet was a long-time member of the Phillips Park Waubonsee Women's Wednesday golf league and played until she was 86.

In 1969, Harriet joined Aurora's Fair Realty as an associate, helping neighbors, friends and strangers who became friends buy or sell homes. She earned many awards for her work and in 1973, Harriet was the first women realtor in Aurora to be inducted in the lifetime Million Dollar Sales Club for closing a million dollars of residential real estate for three consecutive years – at a time when the average home sale was $25,000. Harriet later earned her broker's license and retired from real estate in 1982.

Harriet attended Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church where she was a member of the Sanctuary Sodality, Sensational Seniors, a Eucharistic Minister and co-chair of the Bereavement Ministry.

Harriet is survived by her rescue dog Ellie, her four children Janet (Roy) Goslee of Columbia, SC; Judy (Robert Verheyen) Pak of Phoenix, AZ; Mary Jo (Peter) Ginter of Aurora, IL; and Jay (Robin Kramer) Bolino of Hoover, AL; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marilyn.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Joe; her parents; and two brothers, Leonard and Kenneth.

The family sends special thanks to the staff and residents of Plum Landing for their wonderful attention and fellowship during Harriet's later years, and to the staff of Rainbow Hospice for their compassionate care and guidance during Harriet's final days.

A funeral mass will be concelebrated by Fr. Dean Russell and Fr. Timothy Mulcahey at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 21, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 620 S. Fifth Street, Aurora. The family will receive guests in the church starting at 10 a.m. Memorials may be directed to the School Sisters of St. Francis, 1501 S. Layton Blvd Milwaukee, WI 53215-1924. For guestbook and directions, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 15, 2019
