Harry Leemae Munos
1960 - 2020
Harry Leemae Munos joined his Lord and Savior September 12, 2020 at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, Illinois. He was born January 15, 1960 in Aurora, IL., to Yearmo L. Munos and Ola Mae Johnson-Munos. Psalm 46: 1-2 reads- " God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear though the earth gives way, though the mountains be moved into the heart of the sea." Harry was a graduate of East Aurora H. S. Class of 1978 and a graduate of Columbia College in Chicago. He remained in Aurora, IL. until God summoned him home. He leaves to treasure his memories, his wife, Shirley Moore- Munos of Hazel Crest, IL., one son Jazmin Moore of Country Club Hill, IL., one grandson Jazmin (JJ) Moore Jr. Park Forest, IL., six brothers, Arthur (Van) (Jeanette), Audwin Munos of Aurora, IL., Jerry ( Freda) Johnson of Jackson WI., Victor, of Chicago, IL., Yearmo Jr. of Louisville, KY., Horace, of San Diego, CA., two sisters, Francisca (Frannie) Munos of Crystal Lake, IL., Margurerite Johnson of Meridian, MS., four nieces Elizabeth (Channela) Munos-Rhodes, Marin and Jordan Munos, Kafi-Tena Williams, four nephews, Cedric, Eric, Daryl Johnson, and Mark Martinez, one very special. great-nephew Dreien Jones and one very very special great-niece De'Lona Munos-Jones. A best friend Dale Robertson, and his Rosewood Family. Along with a host of other family and friends. He preceded in death by his father Yearmo Munos, mother Ola Mae Johnson-Munos, two brothers Robert and Derrick Munos, and one nephew Robert Glass Jr. Services will take place at James Funeral Home 204 Hill Ave. Aurora, IL 60505 on Friday September 18, 2020 for 3pm - 6pm. There will also be virtual funeral go to James Funeral Home Facebook page.


Published in Beacon News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
