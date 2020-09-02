1/2
Harvey A. Hummell
1933 - 2020
Harvey A Hummell, Jr., age 87 of Aurora, IL died Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Amita Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, IL.

He was born April 12, 1933 in Canton, IL the son of the late Harvey A and Flossie B nee Cooper Hummell, Sr.

He served his country honorably with the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He committed his life to helping others in times of need.

He is survived by six sons Dean (Kim) Hummell of Big Rock, IL, Duane Hummell of Plainfield, IL, Greg (Tina) Hummell of Provo, UT, Harvey (Julie) Hummell of Aurora, IL, Phillip Hummell of Aurora, IL, Aaron Hummell of Aurora, IL; eight grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, two sisters Betty Freese of Bloomington, IL, Barbara (Wally) Kemp of Fort Worth, TX, the mother of his children Jean Hummell of Sugar Grove, IL; also nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son Daniel and sister Beverly Wyneth.

Private Family visitation will be held.

The body will lie in state Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 1:30 PM until the funeral service at 2:30 PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 100 Hankes Road, Sugar Grove, IL 60554.

Interment will follow at the Oswego Township Cemetery in Oswego, IL.

Memorial may be directed to Parkinson's Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34232.

For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com



Published in Beacon News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
SEP
5
Lying in State
01:30 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
SEP
5
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
