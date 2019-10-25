|
Harvey P. Sterkel, 85 of North Aurora, passed away Monday October 21, 2019 at his home. He was born May 19, 1934 in Denver Colorado, the son of the late Henry and Pauline (Mohr) Sterkel.
Harvey served his country with the U.S. Navy. He married his high school sweetheart, Gloria Krieger on April 12, 1953. In 1956, Harvey was recruited by the Aurora Sealmaster fastpitch softball team and along with Gloria and their young son Robert, moved to Aurora IL. Pitching for Aurora, he posted a 345-33 record with 60 no hitters and 15 perfect games. Between 1965 and 1968 he won 52 consecutive games and posted an ERA of 0.34. Considered among the game's greatest pitchers, Harvey went on to be inducted into the Denver Metro, Illinois, ASA National and the International Softball halls of fame.
Harvey worked for Sealmaster Bearings until 1978 when he joined Aurora Bearing Company. He retired from his position as VP of Aircraft Sales in 2015. For many years, Harvey directing the church choir, was a member of several barbershop quartets, arranged music and was an accomplished woodworker. A talented yet humble man, his greatest joy came from the family he cherished.
Harvey is survived by his wife, Gloria M. Sterkel; his children, Robert (Beth) Sterkel, Ronald (Kendra) Sterkel, Susan (Robert) Clow and Steven (Robin) Sterkel; his six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren; his brothers, Donald Sterkel and John (Nancy) Sterkel; many other family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Sterkel.
Visitation will be held Monday 3:00 to 7:00pm October 28 at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Living Hope Church, 405 W State St, North Aurora, IL 60542. Interment will take place at River Hills Memorial Park. For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 25, 2019