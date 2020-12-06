Mr. Labra. As my sister said some of my most treasured memories are the way you crafted your nachos! We so looked forward to them every time we came to LaFiesta. We thought it was so sweet of you that you even made them for us 20 years later. Oh how we missed them! You have passed on so many of your beautiful qualities to Melissa, and your entire family. We honor your life and your legacy. We love you and pray for your families comfort.

Lauren Luther

Friend