Hector Labra, 82, of Yorkville, passed away Friday, November 25, 2020. He was born February 11, 1938, son of the late Jose Labra and Carmen Ramirez de Labra.
He was born in Jalisco, Mexico where he has many beloved family members as well as many joyful childhood memories. Hector came to Chicago in 1957 to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering. A few years later, he resided in Aurora to work at his first job as a mechanical engineer after he earned his degree. He soon met the love of his life Rita who he later married in 1970.
Hector had a passion for food and entertaining people. It only seemed fit to begin a restaurant that would allow him to do both. In 1972, Hector became the founder and owner of LaFiesta located in Aurora. He created various delicious Mexican dishes that were enjoyed by many. Hector was known as being a very personable man, and he made sure to visit every table at some point to talk to his customers and ensure everyone was enjoying their meals. LaFiesta brought him great joy and allowed him to create many lifelong friendships.
After years in the restaurant business, Hector decided to change tracks in his career. With the encouragement of a dear friend, he began his next adventure in real estate which he continued to do up until the very end. He had such a passion to help families in need of finding a new home that fit them best.
Although he changed careers, his love and passion for cooking never escaped him. He loved to cook for his family and utilize his own garden to do so. Hector loved allowing others to help him both in the garden and in the kitchen, teaching them along the way. He made many fond memories with his family this way. Hector was such an inventor in his own kitchen. He was always changing things up, and adding flavors and spices as he went. One commonly told joke was that if you enjoyed one of his meals, you would never eat it cooked the exact same way again. Although it was never the same as before, it was always worth your while. His cooking always brought his friends and family together in the kitchen and at the dinner table. It was truly something special. He will be sorely missed.
Hector is survived by his wife, Rita Labra; daughters, Michelle Labra and Melissa (Alexander) Guerra; grandchildren, Colton Mejorado, Tyler Mejorado, Aidan Mejorado, Alexis (Kory) Guerra Harner, Liliana Guerra and Nicholas Guerra; sister, Carmen (Hector) Minakata; nephew, Hector (Lisa) Minakata and niece, Erika (Mark) Hellyer.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
