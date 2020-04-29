Home

POWERED BY

Services
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Osucha
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen A. Osucha


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen A. Osucha Obituary
Helen Angeline Osucha, nee Drengacz, age 97. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of Pam (Michael) Colwell and the late Michael Osucha. Dearest grandmother of Nora (Logan) Thomson and Ellen Colwell (Michael) Benigno. Cherished great-grandmother of Leah Angeline. Fond sister of Stanley (Pat) and the late John, Walter, Angeline, Josephine, Carol and Frank. Aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral services and interment are private at St. Adalbert Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be offered at a later date. Helen was a kind, loving person who placed other's needs above hers. Her family was the most important thing in her life. She will be missed by many. Memorials in Helen's name may be made to St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Sugar Grove, or the . Arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home, 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Modell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -