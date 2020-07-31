Helen Cecile Eilert of Steelville, MO was born in Aurora, IL on Saturday, January 29, 1949 to Dr. William G. Eilert and Geraldine (Divekey) Eilert. She passed away at her home in Steelville, MO on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the age of 71 years, 5 months, and 23 days.



Helen attended Ferry Hall School in Lake Forest Academy before graduating from West Aurora High School in 1967. She then attended Sullin's College in Bristol, Virginia receiving an Associate of Arts Degree. She studied abroad at Schiller College in Heidelberg, Germany. She graduated from North Central Illinois in 1971. Through her schooling she participated in ballet, cheerleading, gymnastics, and was on the Ferry Hall synchronized swimming team. She received several academic accolades including making the dean's list while receiving her Bachelors in History and a Bachelors in English.



After college she lived in New York City working at Rockefeller Plaza for Paramount movie company. She spent a short period of her life working as a safari tour guide in Africa before settling on a family owned farm in Steelville, Missouri. She then took several agricultural classes at University of Missouri – Columbia. She served as a member of the Missouri Farm Bureau Beef Advisory Committee, and the local Flower and Garden Club. She was an active member on the Planned Parenthood board for many years.



Helen spent the remainder of her life residing on her farm in Steelville. Throughout her life she continued to be an avid traveler visiting several continents, many countries, and islands. She loved museums of both history and art. She continued to donate to many charitable organizations, she enjoyed making people happy and took pleasure in helping others. She was a life long member of the Trinity Episcopal Church.



Her favorite past time included visiting with friends and family, reading a good book, bird watching, a float trip on the Courtois, a ride through the farm, a good game or many a game of backgammon or spite and malice. Helen will be missed dearly. No one could walk into a room and lighten it up like Helen and her smile.



She was preceded in death by her parents Dr. William and Geraldine Eilert.



She is survived by her son Will Eilert and wife Allison of Steelville, MO; grandchildren Marley Elenora Eilert and WIlliam Jeffries Eilert Jr., both of Steelville, MO; brother Dr. Jeff Eilert of Aurora, IL; niece Dr. Eloise Eilert and husband Dr. Elmer Linboom of Manitowoc, WI; great-niece Eloise Linboom and great-nephews Hunter and Walker Linboom, all of Manitowoc, WI; many cousins and friends.



Visitation was from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 30, 2020 and Funeral Service immediately followed at 7:00 PM at Hutson Funeral Home, Steelville, MO, with Pastor Terry Mahurin officiating. The family chose cremation as the final disposition.



Memorials may be given to the Steelville City Pound, P.O. Box M, Steelville MO 65565



All arrangements under the care of Hutson Funeral Home, Steelville, MO.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store