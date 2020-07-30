1/1
Helen Joy Smith
1940 - 2020
Helen Joy Smith, age 79, passed away from natural causes on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Morris Hospital in Morris, IL. She was born November 28, 1940 in Peru, IL, daughter of Milo and Dorothy, née Peters, Springborn.

Helen graduated from Methodist Kahler/Mayo School of Nursing. She worked as a nurse at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and at Dreyer Advocate Medical Clinic in Aurora. She retired as Dreyer Oswego RN Site Supervisor in 2004. Helen loved family picnics, visiting the river, gardening, birdwatching, and luncheons with friends.

She is survived by her daughters Patricia (Anthony) Padavonia, Jennifer (Patrick) Mulligan, Suzanne (William) McCarron, grandchildren, John, Michael, Ryan, Christopher, Tyler, Chloe and Chelsea, great-grandchildren, Emma, Liam, Rory and Logan, and her sister Betty Clydesdale.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gary, son Ron, her siblings Doris, James and Darlene Springborn.

Cremation was performed in accordance to Helen's wishes. Arrangements are entrusted to Gable-Dunn Funeral Home, Ltd., 102 S. Johnson Street, Newark, IL. For information: 815/695-5131 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com


Published in Beacon News on Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 29, 2020
Helen was quite a lady, a great professional to work with and a wonderful friend to have fun with. I have so many great memories. Rest In Peace Helen. ❤
Linda Wilkinson
Friend
July 29, 2020
Helen will always be in my heart for welcoming me into her family and supporting me to be a better husband, father and person. Her laugh and smile were Infectous. She brought up 4 kids on her own after the passing of her husband early on and her strength from that is inspiring. She then had since nurtured 7 grandchildren and four great grandchildren and she’s touched everyone of us with her kindness and love. I know she’s looking down on us with God she will always guide us. Rest Grandma Helen. Be with God
McCarron William
Family
July 29, 2020
My heart is with you all. So sorry for your loss. Hugs from Ohio.
Rick & Diane Wilson
Family
July 29, 2020
Helen was a wonderful friend and co-worker. I enjoyed our time together whether it was shopping, lunching, or sitting by the river in Morris. I will miss her.
Geraldine Anderson
Friend
July 29, 2020
She was so kind and friendly to everyone. She loved her family and we all enjoyed her photos.
Diane Roberts
Friend
