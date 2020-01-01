|
Helen May King, 87, passed away Thursday December 26, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 21, 1932 in Aurora, IL, daughter of Frank and Anna (Bothmann) Babbitt. Along with being a homemaker, Helen was a book keeper for Hines Lumber Company for over 20 years. She enjoyed woodworking, golf, cross stitch, cards and baking, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Helen is survived by her husband of 66 years, Carlos, 1 son, Jeff (Janine) 1 daughter, Sheila (Doug) Punke and son in law, Dave Baumann. 8 grandchildren, Nathan (Justine), Renee (Fiance' Andrew), Alyssa (Ryan) Vink, Heather (Adam) Punkel, Justin (Tiffany) Baumann, Amber Baumann and Adam (Fiance' Mary) Baumann. 2 great grandchildren, Brayden, Owen and 1 sister, Lois (Jack) Hammond. Many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Helen is preceded in death by her parents, 1 daughter Kathy, 6 brothers, George, Frank, Robert, Rich, Floyd, Leroy and 2 sisters, Loretta and Shirley. Family will be receiving guests Friday January 3, 2020, from 3 pm to 7 pm at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL. Funeral services will be Saturday January 4, at 11 am at the funeral home. Burial will take place at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, in Montgomery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Generations Home Care and Hospice, 1028C S. Main Street, Fon du lac, Wisconsin, or Immanuel Lutheran Church 950 Hart Road, Batavia, IL, 60510 appreciated. For directions and guestbook, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 1, 2020