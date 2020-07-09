Helen Lucille Drew Mitchler passed away peacefully on the afternoon of July 4th, 2020. Helen was born on July 29, 1924 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of Hazel Long Drew and David Provan Drew. Helen grew up in Aurora, a proud graduate of Bardwell grade school and East Aurora High School, never forgetting the rousing school spirit songs for each school. Along with growing up in Aurora Helen spent considerable time at the Walker Farm in Oswego, IL, where her sister-in-law Lois Walker Drew grew up, and also at the Lyon Farm in Yorkville, which in she was happy to see become part of the Kendall Co. Historical Society.
After graduating in 1942 from East Aurora High, Helen worked at the Beacon Newspaper and graduated from the Copley School for Nursing, Aurora, IL.
Helen's Copley classmates were lifelong dearly treasured friends. She worked at both Copley Memorial Hospital and Dreyer Medical Clinic. In 1949, Helen met Bob Mitchler, also of Aurora, on a blind date arranged by their friends, Laila and Richard Marti. Bob and Helen were married on June 16th, 1950 at Fourth Street United Methodist Church. Shortly after their marriage, Bob, who was in the Navy Reserves, left for Korea. After Bob returned home from Korea, they moved to their beloved home "Hill Spring Oaks" on Rt 34 in Oswego/Yorkville IL, working together to create a warm and inviting home where they raised their three children, John, Kurt, and Heidi, and lived together until Bob's death at age 91 in 2012. Helen had an incredible green thumb and put in huge vegetable gardens every year. She and Bob spent years raising sheep, where her tender heart had her bring newborn lambs to the house to warm up if they were born when it was too cold. Helen was an incredible hostess; she loved hosting huge "picnics" at their home for their friends, family, and the numerous organizations which they both belonged to - no group was too large! It was nothing for Helen to make 100 or more hamburgers for Bob to grill, along with all the side dishes she could make in a snap. Even when they catered their picnics, Helen would still make anything else she could think of to make each event special. She loved Christmas - her "favorite day of the year!" and treasured the Christmases spent in their home.
Helen was involved in many local organizations. She served as vice chairman of the EMS Council of South Kane/Kendall Co. that led to the implementation of the local 911 system. Helen was a member of the Illinois State Historical Society and Aurora and Kendall Co. Historical Societies. Helen was a member of the Rush-Copley Nursing School Alumni where she chaired a fundraiser for a conference center in the new hospital. She volunteered with the American Cancer Society
. She was a member of the Fourth Street United Methodist Church. Helen enjoyed her hobby as an enthusiast of world lighthouses. She saw the lighthouse beacon of hope and guidance as a connection to how she viewed her Christian faith.
Since 1960, she was a devoted and very active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, where she held many offices including serving as Illinois State Regent 1999-2000. She was a member of the Aurora Chapter DAR and in later years, she participated with the Ansel Brainerd Cook Chapter in Libertyville, IL. She was a member of the National Society of New England Women.
Helen was involved in local politics including membership in The Kendall County Women's Republican Club where she served as president; she was a Kendall County Chairwoman and served as a 14th Congressional District committeewoman. Helen spent years as an election judge and treasured the friendships with other election judges.
Helen had a lifelong special place in her heart for her very dear friends in her Copley Nursing Class and Knitting Club.
Helen was a kind, beautiful, gentle, loving woman who made friends everywhere she went. She found gratitude in the most simple things, and appreciated and genuinely cared for everyone she met and knew. Anyone who met Helen even once will always remember her beautiful smile and kind ways. She radiated her Christian faith in her actions and care, in an effortless way that gave joy to all she met. She loved her family beyond measure, and welcomed her children's friends, their neighbors, and the families of her son and daughter-in-laws into her heart. Most recently, she counted the staff and residents of both Sunrise Senior Living in Gurnee, IL and Victory Lakes Skilled Nursing in Lindenhurst, IL as new friends and a joy in her life. She prayed daily for others and continually lifted thankful prayers to the Lord.
Helen is survived by her adult children: John (Kathy Dalsaso) Mitchler of Golden, CO and Oswego, IL, Dr. Kurt (Maria Aragon) Mitchler of Santa Rosa, CA, and Heidi (Daniel) Lyjak of Grayslake, IL. She is also survived by her grandchildren - Trevor Mitchler, Garrick Mitchler, Briana (Peter) Brierton, Haley (Cody) Kellor, Scott, Joseph, Natalie, Olivia, and Matthew Lyjak; along with two great-grandchildren, Vivienne Louise and Royce Daniel.
She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Cec Mitchler of Aurora, IL; along with many nieces and nephews and their spouses and great-nieces and nephews and their spouses; each and everyone held a special and dear place in her heart.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Mitchler; her parents, David and Hazel Drew; brothers, Stan and Ellsworth Drew; sister-in-law, Lois Drew; brother-in-law, William Mitchler; and daughter-in-law, Maria Aragon Mitchler.
Memorial service will take place at a later date. Memorials: The Helen and Robert Mitchler Nursing Scholarship at Aurora University, 347 S. Gladstone Ave., Aurora, IL 60506 https://aurora.edu/about/index.html
or the Senator Robert W. and Helen Drew Mitchler Scholarship Endowment Fund with The Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley https://www.cffrv.org/profile/mitchler-scholarship/
