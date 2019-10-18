|
Helen M. Cline, 97, of North Aurora, IL, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Presence Mercy Center Hospital in Aurora, IL. She was born February 15, 1922 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of Llewellyn and Ethel (Hoverson) Miller. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Verne) Rosenthal of Bolingbrook, IL and one son, Douglas Cline of North Aurora, IL; dear aunt of several nieces and nephews.
Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Bob and her parents. All Services will be private. For more information or guestbook and directions, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com. 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 18, 2019