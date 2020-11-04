Helen M. (Radvansky) Rodriguez, 89, of Aurora, went to her heavenly home on October 14, 2020 after a short illness. She was born on February 11, 1931 in East Chicago, Indiana to the late Joseph and Lena Radvansky.



She is survived by two daughters, Susan (Davila) Ketcham and Gloria (Davila) Jurado, a daughter-in-law Phyllis Holt, five grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and dear friends George and Elli Hauser.



She was preceded in death by her Parents, three husbands Herman Holt, Joseph Davila and Romaldo Rodriguez, two sons Stephen Holt and Carlos Davila, her sister Mary Randall, her brother Stephen and dear friends George (Papa) and Elizabeth (Mom) Hauser.



Helen was a Girl Scout leader and worked in several Aurora area restaurants. She enjoyed cross word puzzles, watching soap operas and her favorite police shows, Blue Bloods, Law and Order SVU, and Chicago PD.



A memorial service is being held for family and close friends on November 8 at 1:00 PM at the Second Presbyterian Church, 1201 Superior Street in Aurora.





