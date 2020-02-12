|
|
Helen Metrou, 86, of Oswego, passed away on February 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 5, 1934 in Greece, the daughter of the late Evangelos and Vasiliki (Delis) Stamatopoulos.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 9 A.M. until the service hour of 10 A.M. at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 1855 E. Fifth Ave., Aurora, IL. Interment will be at the St. Athanasios Section at Lincoln Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church.
Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, Aurora.
For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com for a complete obituary or to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 12, 2020