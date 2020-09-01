1/
Helen P. Mondro
1925 - 2020
Helen P. Mondro, nee Buczko, 94, of Aurora, formerly of Chicago, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Jennings Terrace.  She was born on October 14, 1925 on the family farm in Agenda Township, Wisconsin.  She was united in marriage to Joseph Mondro in 1953. Helen was a member of Holy Angels Church, Aurora.
Survivors include: her four children Joyce (James) Christenson of Bristol, Joette (Vance) Powyszynski of Chicago, Walter (Cathy) Mondro of Bartlett and Andrea (Jeffery) Wolfe of Palatine; six grandchildren Vance II and Joseph Powszynski, David Christenson, Valerie and Monica Wolfe, and Amelia "Mia" Mondro.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph in 1973 and her parents Walter and Helen (Vionczak) Buczko.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Cappetta's West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Westmont, IL., with Fr. Jeff Long officiating. Interment followed in Maryhill Cemetery, Niles, IL.
Helen's family would like to extend a big heartfelt thank you to the staff of Jennings Terrace for the wonderful loving care Helen received during her last six years.

Published in Aurora Beacon News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Service
11:30 AM
West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services
39 N. Cass Ave
Westmont, IL 60559
(630) 852-8000
Memories & Condolences

August 25, 2020
Helen is definitely one of my favorite residents. I will miss you Miss Helen and dance polka with you.
