Helen S. Cordell, age 76, of Yorkville, IL passed away at her home on Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was born on April 7, 1943 in Sheboygan, WI, the daughter of Gerald and Corona (Rammer) Sanders.
Helen was united in marriage on April 27, 1974 to Mr. Arthur "Nick" Cordell and spent the next 45 years happily together. Mrs. Cordell was a Patent Attorney first with the Department of Energy and then for many years at Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont, IL. Helen founded both the Greater Chicago Cavalier Rescue and Small Dog Rescue of Illinois. She also enjoyed car racing, with her husband and often would drive her own race car. Helen was a loving wife, step-mother, sister, sister-in-law and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.
Helen is survived by her husband, Nick Cordell of Yorkville, IL; her step-daughter, Maureen (Mark) Claffey of Berwyn, IL; her brother-in-law, Larry Pearce of Sheboygan, WI; also several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Corona Sanders; and her sister, Marge Pearce.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 406 Walnut Street, Yorkville, IL. Interment will take place at a later date.
Friends may visit from 4:00 until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 6, 2020