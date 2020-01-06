Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
(630) 553-7611
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church,
406 Walnut Street,
Yorkville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Cordell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen S. Cordell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen S. Cordell Obituary
Helen S. Cordell, age 76, of Yorkville, IL passed away at her home on Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was born on April 7, 1943 in Sheboygan, WI, the daughter of Gerald and Corona (Rammer) Sanders.

Helen was united in marriage on April 27, 1974 to Mr. Arthur "Nick" Cordell and spent the next 45 years happily together. Mrs. Cordell was a Patent Attorney first with the Department of Energy and then for many years at Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont, IL. Helen founded both the Greater Chicago Cavalier Rescue and Small Dog Rescue of Illinois. She also enjoyed car racing, with her husband and often would drive her own race car. Helen was a loving wife, step-mother, sister, sister-in-law and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.

Helen is survived by her husband, Nick Cordell of Yorkville, IL; her step-daughter, Maureen (Mark) Claffey of Berwyn, IL; her brother-in-law, Larry Pearce of Sheboygan, WI; also several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Corona Sanders; and her sister, Marge Pearce.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 406 Walnut Street, Yorkville, IL. Interment will take place at a later date.

Friends may visit from 4:00 until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -