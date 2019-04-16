Henry N. Weiten, 94, of Aurora, passed away peacefully at home on April 15, 2019. He was born the son of Harry and Eva Weiten on March 30, 1925. Hank was a proud World War II Army Veteran and supported his family as a skilled carpenter. Hank was a devoted husband and father and provided wonderful care for his late wife June. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and family vacations up north. In 1992 he caught a world record tiger muskie. He was a Cubs fan and a Bud man. Hank loved spending time with his grandchildren. He will always be remembered for his kindness and willingness to lend a helping hand. He was the "rock" for his family and friends and could always be counted on. Henry is survived by his children Dr. Wayne (Dr. Beth Traylor) Weiten of Las Vegas NV, Gary (Patti Schaefer) Weiten of Waunakee, WI, Ron (Ellen) Weiten of Sandwich, Lori (Mike) Bertok of Oswego, and Lisa (Todd) Bell of Oswego; grandchildren T.J. Weiten, Mike (Heather) Bertok Jr., Nick Bertok, Daniel Bertok, Chad (Taryn) Bell, Ryan Bell, and Jennifer Bell; great-grandchild Bentley Nicholas Bell; sister Rose Miller; Christine Schaefer and Kaden Schaefer; and many nieces and nephews. Henry was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 65 years June; siblings Pauline, Regine, Bernice, Ralph, Elmer, Marion, Clarence, Elaine, Edward, Herbert, Genevieve; and daughter-in-law Rosemary "Cookie" Weiten. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY; to Annunciation Catholic Church for Funeral Liturgy of the Word at 10:30 AM. Interment is private. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500.Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Henry's family. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary