Herbert Hill
Attorney Herbert Hill, 80 years old, of Aurora, Illinois, passed away on October 13, 2020, of pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by his beloved son, Gregory.

Herbert graduated from Upper Iowa University with his bachelor's degree, then went on to John Marshall Law School, Chicago, Illinois, to obtain a law degree. He practiced law in Aurora and Chicago, Illinois, for over 50 years.

He received numerous community awards and received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the City of Aurora in February 2020.

Herbert is survived by his only child, Gregory. Per Herbert's wishes, he is being cremated and no services will be performed.


Published in Beacon News on Oct. 23, 2020.
