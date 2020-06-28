Hildegarde Mae Davis, 87, of Yorkville, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was born March 4, 1933 in Calumet, MI, daughter of the late Waltermar and Hilda Hietala.
She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, James L. Davis; daughters, Constance (Jonathan) Starck, Pamela (Thomas) Neukirch and Britt Davis; grandchildren, James (Kelli) Starck, Hannah Starck, David Starck, Joseph (Diana) Neukirch, Jeremy (Sydney) Neukirch, Roy Alan Augustine and Amanda Augustine; great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Jameson, Layla, Madden and Heath Neukirch as well as one niece and three nephews.
Along with her parents, Hildegarde was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen (William) Burstedt and Hazel (Carl) Kauppi; nephew, Richard Burstedt and niece, Carla Kauppi.
A private memorial service will be held with a burial in Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association at https://www.heart.org/ or American Diabetes Association at https://www.diabetes.org/community/local-offices/chicago-illinois
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 28, 2020.