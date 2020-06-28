Hildegarde Mae Davis
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hildegarde's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hildegarde Mae Davis, 87, of Yorkville, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was born March 4, 1933 in Calumet, MI, daughter of the late Waltermar and Hilda Hietala.

She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, James L. Davis; daughters, Constance (Jonathan) Starck, Pamela (Thomas) Neukirch and Britt Davis; grandchildren, James (Kelli) Starck, Hannah Starck, David Starck, Joseph (Diana) Neukirch, Jeremy (Sydney) Neukirch, Roy Alan Augustine and Amanda Augustine; great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Jameson, Layla, Madden and Heath Neukirch as well as one niece and three nephews.

Along with her parents, Hildegarde was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen (William) Burstedt and Hazel (Carl) Kauppi; nephew, Richard Burstedt and niece, Carla Kauppi.

A private memorial service will be held with a burial in Michigan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association at https://www.heart.org/ or American Diabetes Association at https://www.diabetes.org/community/local-offices/chicago-illinois

Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com.

630-897-9291.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 22, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
June 21, 2020
May our Lord comfort you as you mourn Tillie's passing. I remember her asking a friend of mine (at a years ago rummage sale). "Do you speak Finn?" Jerry only knew a little, so their conversation didn't get very far..... she was a sweetheart. Beth Dhuse
Beth Dhuse
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved