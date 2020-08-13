Holly J. Farbo, 49, from Aurora passed away suddenly at her home Monday August 10, 2020. She was born November 25, 1970 in Joliet Illinois, daughter of Donald and Vicki (Berry). She was employed as an office manager at Hoppy's Landscaping for over 10 years. Holly enjoyed The Cubs and The Blackhawks but most of all she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Antonio "Tony", 4 daughters; Elizabeth(Richard)Kuhn, Nicole Farbo, Ashley (Blake) Christopher, Felicia (Samuel) Skelley, 1 son, Vincent and 13 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Josephine, and Wesley and Betty; Her father in law, Patrick Farbo, and sister in law, Debbie Michael. Family will be receiving guests Saturday August 15, 2020, from 9am until time of service at 1pm at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Montgomery. Due to pandemic restrictions, we ask that all non-family members pay their respects to the family for only a few minutes and exit the funeral home in a timely fashion. For the safety of the children, the family is requesting that no children attend the visitation. For guestbook and directions visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
630-897-1196