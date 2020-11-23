Hubert J. Falkowski, 95, of Aurora passed away on November 10, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center. He was born November 7, 1925 in Germany, the son of John and Marie Falkowski. In 1953, he married Mary Silagi. Together they raised three children.
Hubert lived most of his life in Aurora and was the owner of Falkowski Auto Repair. He was an excellent mechanic who served the community for many years. He was a member of St. George Byzantine Church and enjoyed fishing as well as riding his John Deere tractor. He received much joy in going out for breakfast with family and friends.
He will be missed by his family, including his children, Jeffrey Falkowski, Dawn Ybarra, and Shelly Falkowski; grandchildren, Carissa Stewart and Brett Ybarra; great-grandchildren, Mason Stewart and Sadie Richey.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; brother, Sig Falk; and sister, Mary Miller.
Memorial Visitation will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 10:00am to 12:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500.
Due to Covid-19 pandemic protocols, non-family visitors are asked to pay their respects to the family for only a few minutes and exit the funeral home in a timely fashion. Social distancing and face masks are required for those in attendance.
where you may leave condolences for Hubert's family.