Hubert Falkowski
1925 - 2020
Hubert J. Falkowski, 95, of Aurora passed away on November 10, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center. He was born November 7, 1925 in Germany, the son of John and Marie Falkowski. In 1953, he married Mary Silagi. Together they raised three children.

Hubert lived most of his life in Aurora and was the owner of Falkowski Auto Repair. He was an excellent mechanic who served the community for many years. He was a member of St. George Byzantine Church and enjoyed fishing as well as riding his John Deere tractor. He received much joy in going out for breakfast with family and friends.

He will be missed by his family, including his children, Jeffrey Falkowski, Dawn Ybarra, and Shelly Falkowski; grandchildren, Carissa Stewart and Brett Ybarra; great-grandchildren, Mason Stewart and Sadie Richey.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; brother, Sig Falk; and sister, Mary Miller.

Memorial Visitation will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 10:00am to 12:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic protocols, non-family visitors are asked to pay their respects to the family for only a few minutes and exit the funeral home in a timely fashion. Social distancing and face masks are required for those in attendance. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Hubert's family.



Published in Beacon News on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
The Daleiden Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
November 20, 2020
I'm sorry to learn of the passing of Hubert. I worked in the parts dept. at Kornak Olds for many years and first met "Hubie" in the late 60's and he would come in for parts frequently over the passing years. It was always a pleasure when he and would chat for a bit when we met.
Rick Johnson
Friend
November 20, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
