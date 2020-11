Hugh Michael Griffin, 24, died unexpectedly at home on November 12, 2020. He was born July 7, 1996 in Aurora, the only son to Michael and Helen Griffin. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.