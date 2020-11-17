May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I worked across from Hugh on the shipping dock for a long time. We always talked about whatever was going on at home or in the work place and even just joking around. He will be truly missed by his O'reillys family. He was a good worker and person, always loved it when I would yell out "Hugh!" He would always say "what's goin on" in his natural deep voice.

Anna Brown

Coworker