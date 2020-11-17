1/1
Hugh Michael Griffin
Hugh Michael Griffin, 24, of Aurora, died unexpectedly at home on November 12th. He was born in Aurora and is the only son of his surviving parents Michael and Helen Griffin of Aurora. Hugh is remembered by his two much beloved - younger sisters, Jillian Mary and Greer Ann. He is also survived by his cherished maternal grandmother, Sue Ellen (nee' Corcoran) Griffin of Aurora.

Hugh was a sensitive, thoughtful and caring young man and these qualities contributed to his excellent writing skills and love of reading history. He also loved to share his thoughts about movies with his Aunt Molly and sports with Uncle Tom, Uncle Jim, and Uncle Tim.

Hugh was also a tremendous athlete. He was the freshman conference wrestling champion while at Waubonsie Valley High School and earned the "Spirit" award for his competitive attitude. Hugh joined the Waubonsie Valley Sophomore Football team as a freshman. In his sophomore year, he was promoted to the Varsity Football team and named honorable mention all-conference. As a junior and a senior, he was named All-Conference and in his senior season he was awarded the Upstate Eight Conference Most Valuable Defensive Player of the year. In his senior year, he was also named Honorable Mention All-State. Other honors include Daily Herald Player of the Week in 2011, 2012 & 2013 Daily Herald and Naperville Sun All-Area Football Teams, and 2013 Beacon News All-Area Football Team. His quiet disposition and lead by example approach were well-respected by his fellow teammates. He also remains the all-time tackle leader for Waubonsie Valley High School. Additionally, he played one year of college football at Drake University before his career was ended by multiple injuries.

In addition to his loving sisters and grandmother, Hugh is survived by One Great Aunt, 5 uncles, 6 aunts, and 14 cousins. He was particularly close with his cousins Colin and Patrick. Hugh loved his extended family very much and was very close to all of them-he was especially proud to participate in the Oakhurst and Waubonsie communities, and being a life- long Aurora resident. He is also survived by many friends and their family members who were instrumental in his personal and athletic success.

Hugh was also a valuable team member at the O'Reilly Distribution Center and was looking forward to continuing his college studies in the spring. Our entire family is most proud of Hugh's sincerity and ability to make people of all types feel welcome and important. Hugh was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Eugene Griffin of Aurora and his maternal grandparents, George and Ann (nee' Travelstead) Fuller, of Davenport Iowa. Hugh was especially close to his "Grandpa George".

Visitation will be at Healy Chapel in Aurora and will be limited to immediate family members. A Funeral Mass will be conducted at Holy Angels Catholic Church located at Hardin and Lancaster Avenues in Aurora, IL at 11:00 a.m. on Friday November 2, 2020. The funeral will be live streamed. Interment will be private.

Memorial Donations in Hugh's memory may also be made to:

Office of National Collections, USCCB-Catholic campaign for Human Development, United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, P.O. Box 96278 Washington D.C. 20090-6278, Contact: Nicole Germain 202-541-3365 Ngermain@usccb.org

National Alliance of Mental Illness, DonorServices@NAMI.org, Aurora Contact: Laura Martinez 630-896-6264.

For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.


Published in Beacon News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Memories & Condolences

November 16, 2020
May you rest in peace Hugh. My deepest sympathy to the Griffin family during this time of loss. My connection with Hugh grew stronger as I talked with him when he would come back for football games as a graduate and was able to connect deeper with him on the sideline. Always staying in touch through Greer, following up on his progress.
I was grateful to see him shine while at Waubonsie and feel honored to serve as his principal.
Jason Stipp
Teacher
November 16, 2020
So very sorry to hear about Hugh. Our condolences to the Griffin family. Keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers.
Joe Laurx
Friend
November 15, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Roger Brunelle
November 16, 2020
Hugh was a classmate with our son from Steck Elementary School, Fischer Middle School, Waubonsie Valley High School...as the days and weeks pass and you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of faith family friends, our thoughts and prayers are with you during this time of sorrow...
The Brunelle Family
Brunelle Family
Classmate
November 15, 2020
Hugh was a devoted son and loving brother. He loved his teammates and enjoyed competing. While fierce on the field, he had a tender heart and will be missed by all.
Tom Griffin
Family
November 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I worked across from Hugh on the shipping dock for a long time. We always talked about whatever was going on at home or in the work place and even just joking around. He will be truly missed by his O'reillys family. He was a good worker and person, always loved it when I would yell out "Hugh!" He would always say "what's goin on" in his natural deep voice.
Anna Brown
Coworker
