Ida Mae (Murphy) Alcorn died peacefully November 4, 2020 at age 96. She was born April 18, 1924 in LaSalle, Il. and graduated West Aurora High School in 1943. She married Eldred E. "Eldy "Alcorn on Dec. 1, 1945. They were happily together for 41 years raising eight children.
She was a true matriarch. Her masterpiece was her family. Her spirit and love was planted there, then spread far and wide. The great, big family she and Eldy built is full of so many beautiful people – all a reflection of them.
Survivors include her children: Greg (Cynthia) Alcorn, Ann (James) Savage, Roger Alcorn, Susan Tyrrell, Nancy (Robert) Kell, Jane (James) Pauly, Mary Beth (Ron) Jordan; 26 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their children.
She loved her family, wonderful friends, reading, music, gardening, and theater. She was a longtime member of Holy Angels Catholic Church and, later, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. She was active in the Child Welfare Society of Aurora and Reading Pal Volunteers in elementary schools.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Ida Murphy, sisters Betty Grommes and Patricia Taylor, husband Eldred, son Robert, and grandson Scott Tyrrell.
Services will be coordinated by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the A+ Foundation for West Aurora School District 129 or the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
The family would like to thank Greenfields of Geneva for their kind and supportive care.
For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com
to leave an online condolence.