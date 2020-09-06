Ida Mae White, 80, of Brookport, Illinois, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Ida was born on September 30, 1939 in Oswego, Illinois to the late John Jacob Ode and Emily Mae Lindemeier Ode. She attended Trinity Church in Metropolis, Illinois. She enjoyed reading, shopping and taking walks through nature.
Ida is survived by one daughter, Brenda Bergeson (Randy "D") of Ottawa; one son, Ralph W. White of Brookport; three brothers, Roy Ode (Irene) of Earlville, Jack Ode (Evelyn) of Oswego, James Ode (Paula) of Oswego; 11 grandchildren, along with 20 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Arthur White; one daughter, Kimberly Kay Walker; one son, Brent Allen White; one grandson, Matthew Rosenstiel; one sister, Marilyn Guffy, and her parents.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.
You may light a candle of remembrance or leave a message of sympathy for the family at www.milnerandorr.com
.