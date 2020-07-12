1/1
Irene L. Burks
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene L. Burks, 72, recently of Greenwood, IN passed away on July 9, 2020. She was born on November 1, 1947 in Cleveland, OH to the late Harold and LaVerta (Marquardt) Holt, but lived most of her life in Aurora, IL and the Fox Valley area. She was an avid reader, enjoyed writing poetry, crafts and sewing with her grandgirls, whom she affectionately called her "Boo's." Irene was always full of life and will be remembered most by the way that she served her Lord Jesus Christ-by serving other people. She loved filling her home with those who needed a friend, a stand-in mom or someone to pray with.

She will be loved and missed by her children, Brian (Jennifer) Hall and Deanna (Dennis) Gruening; her adored grandchildren, Andrew and Landon Hall, Randal Glazier, Matthew Hall, and Lorelei, Leyna and Callie Gruening as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, David Hall (1977); second husband, Stanley Thomas (1999); third husband, Robert Burks (2011); son, Keith Hall (1997); siblings, Sandy Miller, Judith Hila, Nancy Dahota, William Holt and Sheila Taher.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 4-8 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10 A.M. also at The Healy Chapel, Aurora. Interment will be private at Lincoln Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Twelve Stones Ministries - 4826 W Bear Creek Church Rd, Morgantown, IN 46160.

For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Service
10:00 AM
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Service
Lincoln Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 11, 2020
Rest in Peace my dear you will be missed by all who knew you and loved you !
Ethel Holt-Stout
Family
July 11, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 11, 2020
May you feel carried and comforted in your time of loss. You are in our prayers. Allison & Christof
Allison Richter
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved