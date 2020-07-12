Irene L. Burks, 72, recently of Greenwood, IN passed away on July 9, 2020. She was born on November 1, 1947 in Cleveland, OH to the late Harold and LaVerta (Marquardt) Holt, but lived most of her life in Aurora, IL and the Fox Valley area. She was an avid reader, enjoyed writing poetry, crafts and sewing with her grandgirls, whom she affectionately called her "Boo's." Irene was always full of life and will be remembered most by the way that she served her Lord Jesus Christ-by serving other people. She loved filling her home with those who needed a friend, a stand-in mom or someone to pray with.
She will be loved and missed by her children, Brian (Jennifer) Hall and Deanna (Dennis) Gruening; her adored grandchildren, Andrew and Landon Hall, Randal Glazier, Matthew Hall, and Lorelei, Leyna and Callie Gruening as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, David Hall (1977); second husband, Stanley Thomas (1999); third husband, Robert Burks (2011); son, Keith Hall (1997); siblings, Sandy Miller, Judith Hila, Nancy Dahota, William Holt and Sheila Taher.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 4-8 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10 A.M. also at The Healy Chapel, Aurora. Interment will be private at Lincoln Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Twelve Stones Ministries - 4826 W Bear Creek Church Rd, Morgantown, IN 46160.
For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com
to leave an online condolence.