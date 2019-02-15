Home

Irene May Jansen, 90, of Mendota, formerly of Aurora, passed away on February 4, 2019 at her home. She was born on July 16, 1928 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of the late William and Myrtle Almy. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 1-5 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506. Interment will be at River Hills Memorial Park. For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence or to view obituary.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 15, 2019
