Irene P. Helwig, 76, of Aurora passed away surrounded by her family on November 9, 2019. She was born in Germany on June 22, 1943 the daughter of Onufry and Stanislawa Pieciak.
She is survived by her children; Laurie (Steve Foley) Wallace and Kevin (Michelle) Helwig; granddaughters Madison and Kaci Helwig; Sister, Sabina (Wally) Ciesielski and Nephew Mark Ciesielski.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband George Helwig.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Northern Illinois Archery Organization at www.niarchery.org or Half-Way Home Animal Rescue of Illinois at www.hwhanimalrescue.com or to The Special Olympics of Illinois Area 5 at www.soill.org
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 17, 2019