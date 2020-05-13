It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Irene Skelnik, nee Koeller on May 8, 2020.



She was surrounded in the love and prayers of her family and friends.



Although she left before having a chance to say goodbye, Irene leaves a legacy of love and a trove of memories for her family and friends to cherish.



She was born on December 23, 1938, in Des Plaines, IL, to Gustave and Mary Koeller.



She was the beloved wife of the late Leslie, loving mother of Donna (Marty) and of the late Michael. Devoted grandmother of Brett (Courtney) and Blake. Dear great grandmother of Jackson.



Dearest sister of Shirley (John), Arthur (the late Penny), Bobby (Marilyn), Dawn (James) and the late Leonard, Edward, Orpha, Daniel, June, Jane, Henrietta and Diane. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews.



Irene lived a full life. She was passionate about her family and friends. Her favorite thing was family and friends gatherings. Reasons for the gathering or celebration didn't matter, just get together and enjoy each other!



Her infamous "Ladies Luncheons" twice a year with loved family and friends meant the world to her. Those were second to our family tradition "Christmas Eve Celebrations".



Her grandsons, nieces and nephews held a special place in her heart. She loved doing things with them and reminisced of special times with them often. Although she didn't have much time to spend with her great grandson Jackson, she loved him dearly.



She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.



A celebration of life will be planned when circumstances allow.





