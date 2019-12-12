|
Irene Verdell (Berger) Campbell, 101, a longtime resident of Aurora, IL, passed away peacefully after living briefly at Neighbors Next Door. She was born on June 24, 1918 in Naperville, IL, on what is now Bailey Road.
Irene graduated from Granger School and Naperville Central High School, class of 1936. She worked as a bookkeeper at Aurora Automotive Supply for 34 years retiring in 1980. Irene married Donald Campbell on February 10, 1951.
Irene had a great sense of humor and led a very active life and enjoyed the outdoors. Irene was way ahead of her time and at age 25 received her pilot's license, joined the Civil Air Patrol and the Amelia Earhart 99s (an organization for women pilots). She was also a member of the Elmhurst Ski Club and The Sno-Drifters. Irene enjoyed bowling on 2 weekly leagues. She was also an avid golfer, having won the Aurora Women's League City Championship in 1950.
Irene loved animals, especially dogs, but lastly had a cat named Teddy. She became a Life Member of the Fox Valley Animal Welfare League and also volunteered there for many years.
Survivors include her nieces and nephew, Arla Jean M. (the late Ronald) Minor, Mary L. (Jim) Kidd, Keith W. Berger and Laurenda Bates as well as many great nieces and nephews.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her parents, Walter and Barbara (Bermes) Berger; her brother, Sterling G. Berger; her sister-in-law, Gladys Berger; her niece, Janet S. Berger and her great niece, Valerie Berger.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 12 P.M. until the service hour of 1 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506. Interment will be at Lincoln Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank Irene's neighbors and for all the support these past years as well as the TLC she received from her 5 caregivers.
For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 12, 2019