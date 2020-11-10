Mrs. Irma Meixner Books passed away on November 8th, at her home in Aurora Il. surrounded by family. She was born on June 6, 1932 in Poughkeepsie, NY to August and Katherine Meixner. In 1953 Irma married Joseph Brooks in Poughkeepsie and they moved west to Aurora. Irma was active in the community as a member of the Pressed Glass Club, the Saint Anne's Club and volunteering at the Paramount Theatre. She enjoyed many friendships working at Farmers Insurance for 15 years, participating in bridge club and Friday night dinner club. Beloved wife of 68 years to Joseph Brooks and sister to Anniliese (Tom) O'Shea. Loving Mother of Brian (Mary Kay) Brooks, Liesa (Jim) Oros, Sharon (Richard) Buchanan and Michele (Ken) Margulis. She was a proud grandmother of Megan (Shane) Leadbetter, Courtney (Antonio) Felix, Shannon (Jeff) Rutherford, Jake and Jackie Oros, Joseph and Katherine Buchanan and her first great-grand child, Reese Rutherford. Irma was a force of nature, the matriarch of the family, deeply loved and will be greatly missed. A funeral service will be held at Holy Angels, 180 South Russell Ave in Aurora, on Tuesday 11/17th at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association
.