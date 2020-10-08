Irvin "Irv" D. Lay, 92, of Yorkville , IL, formerly of Oswego and Aurora, IL, passed into his eternal life at Cedarhurst Senior Living and Memory Care of Yorkville on October 6, 2020. Irv was born to Clive and Reba Lay on July 15, 1928 in Carrier Mills, IL. Irv married Anna Miku on August 16, 1947 at St. George American Romanian Greek Catholic Church in Aurora, IL by the Rev. John Vuc. They were married for 72 years until Ann's passing in September 2019.
Irv is survived by his daughter Lara(Denny) Baumann of Oswego,IL, grandson Eric(Laura) Baumann of Surprise, AZ, granddaughters Kelli (Mark) Thompson of Montgomery, IL., Lori (Steve) Palicka of Yorkville, IL.,great grandchildren, Tyler(Fiance Karrisa Barroso) of San Diego, CA., Madelyn Baumann of Phoenix, AZ., Hunter and Ashlyn Thompson of Montgomery, IL, sister Sharon (The late Harry) Davis of Aurora IL, brother Randy (Arlee) Lay of Princeton, IL and brother in-law Paul (Harlean) Miku of Mesa, AZ, 5 grand pups and 3 great grand pups. He is also survived by many other family and friends. Irv was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Ann, his in-laws Paul and Florence Miku and his sister in-law Florence (Clayton) Miku, brother in-laws Richard Clayton and Harry Davis.
Irv graduated from East High School of Aurora in 1946. He played 1 year on the football team but was a proud Tomcat throughout his life. Whenever he went to and East High game, he always wore his white tie with the red Tomcat logo. Irv worked for Country Life Insurance, then National Tea Store and finally at Buckley's One-Stop in Aurora for over 35 years. Irv loved to hunt and fish. He also loved to watch sports of all kinds with Ann. He especially liked any sports played by his grand kids or great grand kids. He loved the game of football and watched high school, college and professional games. Irv also volunteered at Aurora Inter-Faith Food Pantry and was a member of St. George Club.
When anyone would visit Irv, he always would say "I Love You" when leaving. Irv-"WE LOVE YOU TOO!"
The family would like to thank everyone at Cedarhurst Senior Memory Care for taking excellent care of Irv for the last year. You guys are the Best!
Due to the Covid- 19 pandemic, a private funeral and burial will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park, Aurora, IL with Pastor Danny Tutwiler officiating.
