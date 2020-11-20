Isabel Solis Reyes, 89, of Minooka, formerly of Aurora passed away on November 17, 2020 at Sunny Hill Nursing Home in Joliet. She was born July 2, 1931 in Puerto Rico, the daughter of Jesus and Felicita (De Leon) Solis. She was married to Idelfonso Solis Reyes for over 50 years. Together they raised eight children. Idelfonso passed away in 2007.
Isabel was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church for many years. She lived out her faith by giving to many especially as a volunteer for Hesed House for over 15 years. She will probably be most remembered as a loving and cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She loved her family and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her children, Idelfonso Solis, Jr., Elba Solis, Edwin Solis, Arnold Solis, Rene Angel Solis, and Grisel Solis; 37 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; and sister, Ramona Bermudez.
She was preceded in death by parents; husband, Idelfonso Solis Reyes; children, Freddie Solis and Carmin Solis; brothers, Theodoro Bermudez, Fruchiosa Bermudez; and sister, Ana Cotto.
Funeral Mass will be Monday, November 23, 2020 at 9:30am from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY to St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10:00am. Fr. Matthew McMorrow will officiate with interment at River Hills Cemetery.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 12:00pm to 3:00pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500.
where you may leave condolences for Isabel's family.
