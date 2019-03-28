Izaiah Nathaniel Ornelas Lopez age 8 of Aurora passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 as a result of a tragic hit and run accident. He was born on February 1, 2011 in Aurora, IL to Olivia Christina Ornelas and Angelo Valentio Lopez.He is survived by his parents; step-mother Karina Garibay; sisters, Eliza Douglas, Kayla Lopez; grandparents Juan and Sandra Ornelas, Raymundo and Charline Martinez, and Alex Lucero; great-grandmother Tomasa Lopez; aunts and uncles; Evangelina Ornelas, Gloria Ornelas (Adam McDonald), Juan Alberto Ornelas, Raymundo Martinez, Salina Martinez, Salvino Martinez; cousins, Isabella and Carter McDonald, Mason Rodriguez, and Isabel Aguirre.Izaiah was full of energy and love. He liked Michael Jordan, video games, ice cream. He had a heart of gold and was the best big brother to his little sisters who he loved.Funeral services for Izaiah will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 9:00 AM from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY to St. Nicholas Church at 10:00 AM; Fr. Timothy R. Piasecki will officiate with interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506; 630-631-5500 for further information please visit www.daleidenmortuary.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary