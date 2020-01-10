|
Jack "Chris" Christoffel, 92, died peacefully at his residence on January 5, 2020. Born in Aurora on February 6, 1927, he was a lifelong resident until his retirement in 1993. He then resided in Sun City, AZ, with his wife of 55 years, Ruth, until her death in 2009.
At 16, Chris left home to serve our country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He then worked with the Merchant Marines for a few years. After returning to Aurora he met and married Ruth in 1953. He eventually started his own business, operating a convenience store called Chris' for 38 years.
Chris's first love was his family, coaching their sports teams, getting involved at their schools, taking summer vacations and attending many Father/Daughter dances! He turned their backyard into a 'sports-plex' where it became a gathering place not just for his children and grandchildren, but for kids from the neighborhood as well.
He and Ruth enjoyed traveling in the U.S., always making a stop in Las Vegas on their way to Phoenix. He loved playing cards, especially with his grandchildren. He was a big sports fan and played basketball into his 70s. He treated everyone without judgment and with respect. His commitment to treating everyone equally earned him many loyal customers and life-long friends, and he was a positive example to all who knew him.
He will be dearly missed by his eight children; Keith, Kathy (Tom) Richter, Patti (Steve) Sutarik, Jim, Janice (Mike) Lagergren, Clare (Bob) Dorsch, Marcia (Pete) Masloski, and Julie (Gary) Brown; 33 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren and his sister, Marion Barrette.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth and grandson, Andrew Christoffel.
Visitation will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 1 PM until the time of sharing 4 PM at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506. A funeral mass will be held at 10 AM, Monday, January 13, 2020 at Holy Angels Catholic Church, corners of Lancaster and Hardin Aves., Aurora, IL 60506. Burial will be private
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: supportRAD.org - This organization funds the Special Olympics in which Chris' grandson, Sammy, participates.
