Jack D. White, of Montgomery, IL died on March 5, 2020. John Devereux White was born on May 7, 1927, at St. Charles Hospital in Aurora. He was the son George Devereux White and Mary (Buchner) White. He was a graduate of East Aurora High School. Jack played on the high school golf team and was City Jr. Amateur Champion in 1942. He served in the U.S. Navy in WWII. Jack graduated from Midwestern School of Optics in Chicago in 1949. He started his optical career in California where he met and married Catherine Morrissey and spent the next seven years there before returning to Aurora. He was a Fellow Member of The National Academy of Opticianry and held a Master in Ophthalmic Optics from the American Board of Opticianry. He retired from White Optical Service in 1987. Jack and Catherine had a summer cottage on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes, WI, where Jack was certified for boating by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. He leaves the family many of his watercolor and oil paintings.
Survivors include four sons: Donald (Mary Ellen) of Naperville; John (Colleen) of Sugar Grove; Thomas (Vicki) of Des Plaines; and Jim (Lynn) of Tampa, FL; five grandsons, three granddaughters and four great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Barbara Boos, of Palm Harbor, FL. Cremation rites were held. Private interment will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 15, 2020