Dr. Jack K. Schaefer DVM, 83, of Aurora, passed away Thursday May 28, 2020 at his home. He was born June 30, 1936 in Middletown, Ohio, the son of the late William and Ellen (Kirkpatrick) Schaefer.
Jack was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity and graduated from The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine. He moved to Aurora in 1962 and worked at Aurora Animal Hospital where he became a partner in 1963. In 1969, he became sole owner of the practice and with his staff, served Aurora area pets and their owners until 2001. He sold his practice to Veterinary Centers of America (VCA) and served as the Medical Director of VCA Aurora Animal Hospital until he retired. He dedicated his life to caring for animals, and he was a kind, gentle man loved by many. He loved sailing on Lake Michigan and skiing in Colorado with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Diana Schaefer; his two daughters, Ellen (John) Byrne-Richert, and Amy (Tim) Fisher, and two step sons, Darrin Leifheit, Dustin Leifheit; eight grandchildren, Ryan Byrne, Tyler Byrne, Murphy Byrne, Thomas (Elizabeth) Fisher, Mark Fisher, Grace Fisher, Maya Leifheit, Seth Leifheit; his brothers, William (Pat) Schaefer, Gene (Wilberta) Schaefer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, J. Patrick Byrne.
Funeral services will be held at a later date at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 N. Edgelawn Ave, Aurora, IL 60506 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Les Turner ALS Foundation, 5550 W. Touhy Ave., Suite 302, Skokie, IL 60077-3254 or www.lesturnerals.org. Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Beacon News on May 31, 2020.