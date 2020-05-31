I met Jack in 1962 and I said then "He is an awfully nice person and he will be great for Aurora,". My wife said, "Man is he good looking". Well he never changed, maybe even became a better person. No one can say anything bad about Jack, except in the early days he didn't charge enough! He married a beautiful and very caring wife in Diane. Diane stood by him with all his ups and downs and loved him to the end! They were a wonderful couple. My sadness and sympathy go to Diane and family. Jack was one of the very best in Aurora!! Jerry Pigatti

