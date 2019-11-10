|
Jack Milton Miller, M.D., age 77, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2019 at his home, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born on August 11, 1942 in Chicago, IL. Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Helga Miller; his loving daughters, Jacqueline (Yoshiki Hakutani) Miller and Jennifer (Joseph Adam) Croswell; and his cherished grandchildren, Emiko Hakutani, and Owen and Ella Croswell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Evelyn Miller, and his brother, Morris Miller. Jack graduated from North Central College, where he met his wife, followed by medical school at the University of Illinois at Chicago. His medical training was interrupted when he entered the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He trained as a flight surgeon and then served two years of active duty stationed in Uban, Thailand. After his period of overseas duty, he entered the Air National Guard for several years. During this time he also worked for United Airlines as an aviation physician. Realizing that a career in women's health was his true calling, he left the military with the rank of Major in 1976 and trained to become an obstetrician/gynecologist at the Washington Hospital Center (Washington, D.C.). He was a practicing OB/GYN for over 25 years in Naperville and Aurora. He obtained his private aviation license, and besides flying, his other passions were golf and dogs. There will be a private ceremony for Jack at a later date. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Jack's life, memorial contributions may be directed to the (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/). Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, was entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 10, 2019