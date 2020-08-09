Jack Randall Miller, lifelong resident of Aurora, died of cancer August 4, 2020, at his home surrounded by loving family members. A devoted husband and father, war veteran and competitive athlete, he was 91.



Born June 22, 1929, Jack was one of eight children of Dorothy and Charles Miller, a railroad supervisor for the Burlington Northern. Sports was an important part of Miller life, and Jack and his five brothers competed twice in the National Family Basketball Tournament, a yearly 16-team tournament with teams comprised of members of a single family. Jack also was the Tomcat mascot for East Aurora High School and was known for his backflips down the football field.



When war broke out, he served in the Korean War and was awarded the Bronze Star for valor. As Private First Class Miller, he volunteered to go on a hazardous mission behind enemy lines to protect Air Force radar that was tracking enemy aircraft. After returning from the war, he trained for six years as a journeyman printer for the Aurora Beacon News, working in the newspaper industry 45 years.



He married the love of his life Ramona Leifheit in 1954, and they had four children. Throughout their married life, sports continued to play an important role with Ramona accompanying him to more than 30 American Bowling Congress tournaments. But in sports, softball was his favorite and one of his most treasured memories was playing shortstop for the Aurora Sealmasters in the 1956 World Championship. Jack also was an avid golfer, hitting a hole in one in 1981, a speedskater and an official for football and basketball.



He was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church of Aurora. Socially, Jack served as an officer of the Tiger Athletic Club for 25 years, and also was a member of the 3rd Ward Club, Turner Club and Montgomery VFW.



He is survived by his wife Ramona; his children Jay (Lacy Lee), of Long Island N.Y., Lisa (Paul) Hildebrand of Hinckley, Ill., Michael (Michele), of Harvard, Ill., and Allison (Chuck) Schleining of Aurora; 10 grandchildren and three great grandchildren; his brothers Wayne (Carol), Don and Ron (Sandy), and his sister Carole Strock. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Frances Fauth and two brothers, Richard and Dean.



There will be a private graveside service for immediate family at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the Montgomery VFW Relief Fund at 121 N. River Street, Montgomery, Illinois 60538. Special thanks to Divine Hospice of Yorkville, Ill.





