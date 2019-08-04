|
|
Jack T. Johnson, 80, of Oswego, IL, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Rush Copley Medical Center. He was born December 28, 1938 in Aurora, IL.
Jack was a US Army veteran after graduating from East Aurora High School. He was united in marriage to Sandra Ann Lange on September 16, 1967. He was a devoted employee for over forty four years at Aurora Pump where he worked in engineering. Jack loved spending time sitting on his porch with a glass of cabernet surrounded by the many candles he lit and plants he loved to buy, but he was happiest in the company of family and friends
He is survived by his wife of fifty two years, Sandra A. (Lange) Johnson; two children, Lara (Rene) Delgado, Derek (Janine) Johnson; five grandchildren, Isaac, Noah, Sophia Delgado; Ryanna and Dylan Johnson; two sisters, Dolores (Jerald) Watgen, Carole (Kevin) Skraboly; his aunt, Irene "Sunny" Donka; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins especially his dearest cousin James (Judy) Baish; many dear friends including Eugene (Jerri) Snyder and his 1957 East Aurora High School Classmates who continue to gather frequently.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence T and Mary Ann (Donka) Johnson.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a Liturgical wake service at 4:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 9:30 AM from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY to St. Joseph Church at 10:00 AM; Fr. Matthew McMorrow will officiate with interment at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Jack's family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Jack's name to the PO Box 15829 Arlington VA 22215, www.stjude.org/donate/ or the Aurora Central Catholic Heritage of Faith Campaign Aurora Central Catholic High School 1255 N. Edgelawn Drive Aurora, Illinois 60506.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 4, 2019