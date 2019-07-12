Jacqueline Jean Gaskill, age 88, of Plainfield, IL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Jackie was born on April 23, 1931, in Cedar Rapids, IA. She was the eldest of 10 children of John A. & Mayme B. (Jindrich) Steyne.



Jackie graduated from Roosevelt HS in Cedar Rapids, IA. On November 4, 1949, she married her high school sweetheart, Joseph A. Gaskill, Jr., in Anamosa, IA. From this union, nine children were born: Vicki (Steve) Sonka of Cherokee, IA; Robin Novotny of South Haven, MI; Karen Kennedy of Santa Barbara, CA; Joseph A. (Sheila) Gaskill, III of Carol Stream, IL; Gary (Chris) Gaskill of Melbourne, FL; Jon Gaskill of Gahanna, OH; Kim (Rob) Bordner of Morris, IL; Susan (Chris) Lindley of Sugar Grove, IL; Allyson (Chad) Harrison of Cherokee, IA and 31 grandchildren Michael (Jill) Sonka; Jason (Keely) Novotny; David (Renee) Sonka; Matthew (Jessica) Sonka; Blake (Lindy) Novotny; Justin (Shannon) Gaskill; Hope (Shawn) Fuller; Amanda (Tony) Evola; Joseph A. (Michelle) Gaskill IV; Jackie Kennedy; Marissa Gaskill; Katey (Jacob) Zimmerman; RJ, Andrew & Tyler Bordner; Megan, Kyle & Sarah Lindley; Merrick, Griffin & Ely Harrison; and 14 great-grandchildren Isabel, Lukas, Julia, Noah & Morgan Sonka; Maeve, Jack, Valen & Dakin Novotny; Collin & Liam Gaskill; Jaxon Gaskill and Adriano & Luca Evola. She is also survived by her siblings Kathy (Jimmy) Peel, Lynda Walleck, Leah (Gary) Fisher, Gene (Helen) Steyne & Danny Steyne, as well as numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Jackie was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Joseph A. Gaskill, Jr., her parents, in-laws Joseph A. & Beulah M. Gaskill, as well as sisters, Geraldine Wright, Roberta Milke, Patricia Osweiler & Carol Custer.



Jackie was a 'work from home' Mom who was involved in direct sales in the 1960s & 70s with Playhouse Toys, Santa's Helpers and Avon. She 'watched kids (dozens & dozens) before and after school' for Naperville's Maplebrook Elementary School families for around 10 years. She loved kids, her family & cherished friends. She loved baking & cooking, playing cards, Mexican train, traveling, having people over & creating memories. She was a gatherer of people. An organizer. She was Maplebrook II's President of the Craft & Garden Club, involved with Welcome Wagon, played in golf leagues at Springbrook & with Fox Bend's Sunday Birdies, participated in several couples bowling leagues, in the late 70s went to exercise classes at Bethany Lutheran Church and started the nursery there so women & their young children could participate. She touched many hearts in her 88 years. Jackie, & Joe, were long-time members of St. Raphael's in Naperville & St. Anne's in Oswego, IL.



Visitation will be on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S Douglas, Oswego, IL 60543. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL60543. Interment will be at Risen Lord Cemetery in Oswego. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News on July 12, 2019