Jacqueline Marie Vanjoske, age 31, of Yorkville, IL passed away
peacefully, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Edwards Hospital in Naperville, IL. She was born November 16, 1988 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of Bruce and Virginia (Meyer) Killian.
Jackie was the world's greatest wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed by all. She touched every person's life she met.
Jackie is survived by her husband, Mark Vanjoske of Yorkville, IL; her daughter Paisley Vanjoske of Yorkville, IL; her father and mother, Bruce and Virginia Killian of Yorkville, IL; her sisters, Alisa Borneman and Jennifer Killian both of Yorkville, IL; her niece and nephews, Trevor, Trenton and Lilah Borneman; her father and mother- in- law, Steve and Shirley Vanjoske of Newark, IL; her sisters-in-law, Melissa (Tim) Cole and Rebecca (Joe) Goins; also her aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her grandparent's Melvin and Elsie Killian; Edward Meyer and Mary Underwood.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL with Pastor Kevin Garner, officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Montgomery, IL.
In lieu of flowers please direct memorials in loving memory of Jackie may be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Friends may visit from 3:00 until 8:00 pm on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Funeral Home in Yorkville, IL.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 24, 2019