James A. Harrington, 87, of Arcola, IL passed away at 6:10 P.M. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Villas of Hollybrook Reflections in Charleston, IL.Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, March 11,2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Arcola, IL. Father Angel Sierra will officiate. Burial will follow in the Arcola Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Edwards Funeral Home in Arcola, IL.James was born on June 6, 1931 in Arcola, IL. He was a son of Peter S.and Nellie Catherine (Haley) Harrington. He married his wife of 63 years, Marjorie Weller, on August 6, 1955 in Charleston, IL.Survivors include his wife, Marge of Arcola, IL; four children, Marcia Garvens and her husband Keith of St Louis, MO, Bryan Harrington and his wife Kim of Ocean Side, CA, Lynn White and her husband Jim of Tampa, FL, and Celia Meisch and her husband Paul of St. Louis, MO; six grandchildren, Daniel Garvens, Jason Garvens and his wife Carley, Michael Harrington, Nicholas Harrington, David White and Lauren White; one brother-in-law, Robert Inyart of Charleston, IL and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings, Thomas Haley Harrington and his wife Bette, Mary Jane Saunders and her husband Hal, Peter Joseph Harrington "Father Barnabas", Hellen T. Harrington, John Patrick Harrington and his wife Norma, Elizabeth Inyart, and Marcia Joan Conley and her husband Fran, and two nieces.James was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Arcola, IL and the Arcola Lions Club. He had served on the Arcola Township Cemetery Board and the Arcola Foundation.James taught high school for 13 years. He began teaching at San Jose High School, and finished at Aurora West High School, teaching American History and Economics. After teaching James went to work at Northern Trust bank in Chicago, IL, where he worked for 23 years until he retired before moving back to Arcola.Memorials may be made to the Arcola Foundation or Lincolnland Hospice. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 5, 2019