James "Jim" Alois Patterman, 66, of North Aurora passed away on October 15, 2020 surrounded by his family. Jim was born on January 4, 1954 in Aurora. He is the son of Alois and Bess (nee Navalany) Patterman. He was united in marriage to Debra "Debbie" Bruner on November 29, 1975.
Jim worked at Fox River Foods for 43 years. Jim was very active in the North Aurora Jaycee and headed the annual Fishing Derby. He was a volunteer at St. Rita's and Rosary High School for the pancake breakfasts. Jim loved spending time at their place in Little Green Lake, WI. He loved to fish, spending time with his grandchildren and vacationing in Saugatuck, MI. Jim holds the lake record Musky (52 Inches) since 2003 at Little Green Lake, WI. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears Fan. There wasn't a person he met that he didn't talk to about anything and everything.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years Debbie Patterman, children; Matthew (Val) Patterman and Beth (Steve) Edwards, Sister; Janice (Robert) Arvin, mother-in-law; Rita Bruner, sisters-in-law: Patti Farlee and Kathy (Jack) LaRocca, and brother-in-law; Bill (Heidi) Bruner. In addition, he is survived by his three grandchildren Maddie Edwards, Colton Edwards, and Natalie Patterman. We cannot forget his four-legged companions, Cooper, Purrcy, and Paisley as well as many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law James Bruner, and sister-in-law Lori Aloisio.
Visitation will be held on Monday October 19, 2020 at Moss Family Funeral Home 209 S. Batavia Avenue Batavia, IL from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in North Aurora, also on October 19 starting at 11:30 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Fox Valley Animal Welfare or Aurora Central Catholic High School.
