James Curtis Sissom, age 74, of Montgomery, IL, formerly of Cardwell, MO died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton in Paxton, IL. He was born August 12, 1945 in Cardwell, MO, the son of James T. and Mary nee Fulford Sissom. He was a member of Valley Baptist Church in Oswego, IL, formerly the Oswegoland Jaycees and he helped organize the Youth Tackle Football program with the community. He had been employed by the developer of Boulder Hill, Don L. Dice, for many years and then was the owner/operator of Sissom Builders in Montgomery, IL prior to his retirement.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna (Michael) Moores of Champaign, IL; four sons, Jeff (Margaret) Richards of Pueblo, CO, Anthony Sissom of Colorado Springs, CO, Randy (Tracy) Sissom of Sandwich, IL and Steve (Tara) Sissom of Sugar Grove, IL; ten grandchildren: Jeffery Richards, Jesse Richards, Jimmy Richards, Johnny Sissom, Blake Sissom, Billy Richards, Trevor Moores, Fallynne Moores, Lauren Sissom and Brock Sissom.
He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Sissom.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 from 10:00 AM until a funeral service at 12:00 Noon at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. Burial will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Aurora, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . For information:630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 19, 2020