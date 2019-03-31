Services Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 South Broadway Road Montgomery , IL 60538 (630) 897-1196 Resources More Obituaries for James Falkos Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James D. "Denny" Falkos

Obituary Condolences Flowers Denny Falkos, 78, passed away March 22, 2019. He was born July 17, 1940, son of Dominick and Lucille (Van Duser) Falkos. Denny was an ironworker by trade and he used his iron working skills to his advantage while pursuing his passion of auto racing. Early on his love for motor sports began at the Oswego dragstrip, racing his 1960 Pontiac. In the mid 1960's he transitioned from the dragstrip to oval track racing when his uncle Ernie VanDuser persuaded him to help work on his stockcar at the Bob Jo (Sycamore) speedway. Denny worked on the car until one fateful night when VanDuser asked him to drive due to back problems and Denny's stock car driving career began. For a while the duo traded driving duties until Denny struck out on his own. Around 1968, Denny, the consummate innovator, built his first of many race cars from ground up and competed at Sycamore speedway. In 1976 Denny moved to Santa Fe speedway where he finished 10th in the late model points standings. He finished in the top ten in points in 1979, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, and 1985. In 1983 Denny also competed in the Busch Central States Racing series. It was a weekly series that traveled to many other racetracks to compete against the top drivers from across the Midwest. Denny finished second in points that year by less than 10 markers behind champion Herb Shannon. Moving into the 1990's and nicknamed "Batman" Denny returned to Sycamore speedway where he was among the top runners in the super late model ranks, topping it off with a championship title in 1996. After a semi-retirement, Denny raced in the Illinois Vintage Racing Series, winning a main event at Sycamore in July of 2009. Throughout his racing career while on the track Denny was not only considered fierce competitor but also a clean driver. But when out of the car he was always there with help for anyone. He was a mentor to many struggling young drivers, assisting them with advice and hands-on support. He was passionate about the sport and he readily shared his knowledge, skills and that very passion with everyone. Denny was an amazing man, there wasn't anything he couldn't do and there wasn't anything he wouldn't do for anyone. He touched many lives on the track and off. He was a very special and unique individual who will be missed by all who knew him and loved him. Denny is survived by his 1 daughter, Sherri (Patrick) Assell, 3 grandchildren, Michael (Annie) Falkos, Jaquelyne Assell, Freddy Assell, 2 great grandchildren, Tanner Falkos and Summer Falkos. 1 brother Nick (Rita and 1 sister, Mary (the late Leo) Fields and his wonderful cat Kelly. Many nieces, nephews and other relatives. He is preceded in death by his parents and 1 brother Jack (Jessica "Jett") and 1 sister, Beverly and former wife, Betty Ann ("Babe"). Family will be receiving guests Tuesday April 2, 2019 from 4 pm until time of service 8pm at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway Montgomery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Aurora Humane Society appreciated. For directions and guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196 Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries