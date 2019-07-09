Home

LAKEVIEW FUNERAL HOME
205 Albion Ave.
Fairmont, MN 56031
(507) 238-2215
James Schmidt
James D. Schmidt

James D. Schmidt Obituary
Fairmont, MN

Memorial service for James D. Schmidt, age 79, of Fairmont, MN, will be 10:30 am on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Fairmont. Inurnment will be in Riverside Cemetery in Montgomery, IL, at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. James passed away on Thursday morning, July 4, 2019, at Goldfinch Memory Care in Fairmont. The Lakeview Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Fairmont is assisting the family with arrangements.

James Douglas Schmidt was born on January 30, 1940, in Aurora, IL. He was the son of William and Leona (Gillow) Schmidt.

On May 28, 1963 James was united in marriage to Ruth Miller. This union was blessed with three sons, David, Thomas, and George. James and Ruth resided in Oswego, IL and shared 23 years together before Ruth passed away on September 18, 1986.

On July 21, 1990, James was united in marriage to Barbara (Johnson) Peterson at the Rose Garden in the Fabyan Forest Preserve in Geneva, IL. James and Barbara resided in Illinois before moving to Tucson, AZ, in 1992. The couple later moved to Fairmont, MN, in 2010, and shared twenty-nine years together.

During his free time, he enjoyed hiking with Barbara as well as caring for their many cats they had through the years. James was also an avid reader and handyman who could fix just about anything.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Barbara Schmidt of Fairmont, MN; sons, David (Heide) Schmidt of Sheridan, IL; Tom (Kathie) Schmidt of Millbrook, IL, and George Schmidt of Aurora, IL; stepson, Thom (Charles Johnson) Peterson of Truman, MN; grandchildren, Amy Schmidt of Woodstock, GA, Brittany Schmidt of Marseilles, IL, Garren (Shannon) Schmidt of Newark, IL, and Brendon Schmidt of LaSalle, IL; and great grandson, Clayton Schmidt of Newark, IL; other relatives and friends.

James was preceded in death by his parents, William and Leona Schmidt; and his first wife, Ruth Schmidt.

www.lakeviewfuneralhome.net
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on July 9, 2019
